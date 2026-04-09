Pakistan Steps Into the Center of US-Iran Ceasefire Diplomacy

Arshad Mehmood reports that Pakistan has pulled off an unlikely diplomatic feat: positioning itself as the chief go-between in a fragile two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, reached just before President Donald Trump’s deadline for possible strikes on Tehran expired. What looked at first like a short tactical pause has quickly opened into something far larger—a test of whether war can be traded for negotiation on sanctions, uranium enrichment, Gulf security, and the future of the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan moved fast. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly welcomed the ceasefire and invited both sides to Islamabad for talks on April 10, casting Pakistan as a state trying to turn regional panic into structured diplomacy. Iran agreed to attend, and Tehran also accepted a temporary reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a move with immediate consequences for shipping and global energy markets.

At the core of the coming talks is Iran’s sweeping 10-point framework, which goes well beyond a mere stop in fighting. Tehran wants guarantees against future attacks, recognition of its right to peaceful uranium enrichment, removal of US and international sanctions, an end to pressure from the International Atomic Energy Agency and the United Nations Security Council, and broader regional arrangements tied to security, navigation, and even elements of a US military pullback.

President Trump called the proposal “a workable basis on which to negotiate” and said he agreed to suspend attacks after conversations with Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, provided Iran ensured the immediate and safe opening of the strait. Israel backed the US decision to pause strikes on Iran, while making clear that the arrangement does not apply to Lebanon.

The article argues that Pakistan’s role grew out of necessity: direct US-Iran contacts had stalled, the Gulf was on edge, and regional powers including Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and even China were all trying to keep the crisis from blowing the roof off the neighborhood. Analysts quoted by Mehmood say Islamabad’s value lay in quiet, deniable diplomacy rather than grandstanding.

Whether this becomes a real diplomatic turning point or just a brief intermission with better catering now depends on the Islamabad talks. Read the full article for the deeper reporting, the regional maneuvering, and the terms that could shape what comes next.