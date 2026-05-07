Pakistani journalist and YouTuber Muhammad Saad bin Riaz has landed in the middle of a case that reads like a counterterrorism file and a press freedom warning flare at the same time. In Arshad Mehmood’s report, a 31-year-old Lahore-based researcher and journalist, has been sent to jail on judicial remand after Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department accused him of promoting al-Qaida and possessing banned material.

Authorities say Saad was arrested April 27 near GPO Chowk on Mall Road in Lahore during a joint intelligence operation. The official account claims officers recovered five copies of a book about Osama bin Laden and an alleged al-Qaida membership card. Saad’s wife, Ayesha Qayyum, and fellow journalists dispute that version, saying he was detained from his home late at night rather than caught publicly distributing extremist material.

The case now turns on a basic but explosive question: Was Pakistan’s counterterrorism apparatus dealing with a genuine threat, or did it use sweeping powers against a journalist whose work focused on regional conflict, information warfare, and politically sensitive subjects?

Saad worked with the EON News YouTube channel as a researcher and content strategist, covering Kashmir, Gaza, Afghanistan, Syria, and other flashpoints. Those who know him describe an academic-minded researcher, not an extremist recruiter. Dr. Usman A. Khan, a Lahore-based political analyst, said, “Having known Saad for nearly a decade, the allegations that he recruited for al-Qaida are deeply shocking.”

The report widens from Saad’s case into the contested state of al-Qaida in South Asia. Dr. Muhammad Shareh Qazi says fears of a major al-Qaida revival are overstated, with groups such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan occupying more operational space. Alex Mishra takes a sharper view, warning that al-Qaida has become “a more globally dispersed threat” that uses pro-Palestinian messaging and anti-Israel rhetoric to seek legitimacy.

Syed Khalid Muhammad, executive director of CommandEleven, calls the CTD sweep “an overreach that isn’t intelligence-driven” and says Saad has “no known ties to any terror group.”

Read Mehmood’s full article for the finer details: This is not just one journalist’s legal ordeal, but a test of Pakistan’s counterterrorism credibility, press freedom, and public trust.