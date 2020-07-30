Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Daily News
Pakistan
blasphemy
murder
Freedom of Expression

Pakistani Man Charged With Blasphemy Killed During Trial

Uri Cohen
07/30/2020

Tahir Ahmad Naseem, a Pakistani man standing trial for claiming that he was a prophet, was shot dead on Wednesday during a court hearing. The shooter was immediately apprehended, and according to police reports explained that he committed the act to punish Naseem for his blasphemy, an offence punishable by death in Pakistan. While no citizen has yet been executed for blasphemous remarks, over the years civilians have taken the law into their own hands dozens of times, murdering suspects, their family members and even lawyers who have helped acquit them. Just last week, the province of Punjab passed a law handing the local government the authority to censor and remove any published material that it determines violates religious edicts.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.