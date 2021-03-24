Pakistani Taliban Kills 3 in Border Crossing Attack  

Three people, among them a child, were killed and at least 13 others were wounded on Tuesday in a motorbike bomb explosion near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. According to security officials, the attack, which unsuccessfully targeted a car carrying a senior police officer, was carried out via remote control by Pakistan’s Taliban in the border town of Chaman. Investigators have launched a search operation following the blast. Tuesday’s incident comes amid a sharp uptick in violence by the Pakistani Taliban, a group that in its prime launched repeated terror attacks against both Karachi and Kabul authorities while also collaborating with al-Qaida. In recent years, large ground operations by Pakistan’s military assisted in weakening the organization, but it has since regrouped somewhat, targeting both government and civilian centers.