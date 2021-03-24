Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Pakistani Taliban Kills 3 in Border Crossing Attack  
A damaged police vehicle is seen at the blast site in the city of Chaman, Pakistan, on March 23, 2021, after a motorbike bomb explosion leaving at least three people dead including a child and 14 others injured, police said. (Xinhua/Stringer via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Pakistan
Afghanistan
Taliban
bombings

Pakistani Taliban Kills 3 in Border Crossing Attack  

Uri Cohen
03/24/2021

Three people, among them a child, were killed and at least 13 others were wounded on Tuesday in a motorbike bomb explosion near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. According to security officials, the attack, which unsuccessfully targeted a car carrying a senior police officer, was carried out via remote control by Pakistan’s Taliban in the border town of Chaman. Investigators have launched a search operation following the blast. Tuesday’s incident comes amid a sharp uptick in violence by the Pakistani Taliban, a group that in its prime launched repeated terror attacks against both Karachi and Kabul authorities while also collaborating with al-Qaida. In recent years, large ground operations by Pakistan’s military assisted in weakening the organization, but it has since regrouped somewhat, targeting both government and civilian centers.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.