Pakistan’s First Maternity-Leave Firing Case Ends in Payout and Reinstatement

Pakistan just logged a precedent working mothers will remember: while on approved maternity leave, Islamabad IT specialist Zainab Zahra was fired—then fought back and won. In a first-of-its-kind ruling reported by Arshad Mehmood for The Media Line, the Federal Ombudsperson Secretariat for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) ordered her reinstated, fined the employer Rs1,000,000, awarded Zahra Rs800,000, and directed Rs200,000 to the national treasury, while requiring the company to adopt a comprehensive maternity policy.

Zahra’s account is stark. Less than a month after giving birth—and before her three-month leave ended—she learned she had been replaced by a contract worker she had trained. The judgment declares the termination gender-based discrimination that violates constitutional guarantees of dignity, equality, and protection of motherhood. It restores her job and sends a message nationwide: maternity protections cannot be treated as optional.

The story broadens beyond one plaintiff. Another new mother, Sadia Yousafzai, says she was pushed out after bringing her infant to work for lack of childcare and was warned against legal action. Women’s rights ombudsperson Fauzia Viqar says FOSPAH is pressing regulators and the United Nations in Pakistan to embed clear anti-discrimination rules, expand outreach into the provinces, and move quickly on intimidation. Legal voices point to Article 37(e) of the Constitution and statutes such as the Maternity Benefit Ordinance of 1958 and the Punjab Maternity Benefits Act of 2018.

This is a story about law catching up with lived experience—and the distance still to travel. Read Arshad Mehmood’s full report to see how one mother’s case could stiffen spines across Pakistan’s private sector and what enforcement steps may come next for working women across Pakistan.