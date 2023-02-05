Donate
Pakistan’s Former President Pervez Musharraf Dies in Exile at 79
Pervez Musharraf, then-president of Pakistan, in January 2008 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. (Andy Mettler/World Economic Forum)
Mideast Daily News
Pervez Musharraf
Pakistan
obituary

The Media Line Staff
02/05/2023

The former president of Pakistan, Pervez Musharraf, has died at the age of 79, the Pakistani military announced on Sunday. Musharraf died in a hospital in Dubai, where he had been living in a self-imposed exile, following what is being described as a prolonged illness. Musharraf, who was a four-star general in Pakistan’s military, seized power in a bloodless coup in 1999, overthrowing the democratically elected government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and attempted to bring liberal reforms to the conservative Muslim country. He was opposed in his efforts by al-Qaida and other Islamist organizations. Under his leadership, during which he attempted to quash the growth of Islamism, the Islamist Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, or Pakistani Taliban, was founded. He supported the United States in its fights against al-Qaida and the Taliban in Afghanistan, including hosting secret US bases on Pakistani soil. His planned reforms of the country brought in a great deal of foreign investment leading to substantial economic growth in the country. During his time in office, he dodged three assassination attempts. He led Pakistan until he was deposed in 2008 in the country’s first democratic elections in 11 years. Musharraf’s party lost, leading him to resign as president and flee to London. He returned to Pakistan in 2013 to run for a seat in parliament but his campaign was disqualified and the election was won, ironically, by Sharif, and in 2016 he left for Dubai. In 2019, Musharraf was sentenced to death in absentia for the 2007 imposition of emergency rule in the country following the assassination of opposition leader Benazir Bhutto, which led to violence across the country and delayed elections that had been scheduled for that year. The verdict was later overturned.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
