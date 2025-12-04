Pakistan’s New ‘Fake News’ War Puts Social Media and Free Speech on Edge

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has declared war on “fake news,” and Arshad Mehmood’s reporting shows just how far Pakistan is prepared to go. At a tense Islamabad press conference, Naqvi claimed that 90% of social media news is false and vowed that those spreading fabricated stories or sowing panic “under the pretext of journalism” will face action. A new enforcement drive will be led by the Information Ministry and the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, with complaints funneled through federal media regulators.

The immediate trigger is a wave of online rumors about jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, including false reports of his transfer or death in custody. At the same time, a delay in the formal notification of the new chief of defense forces has fueled speculation about the role of Field Marshal Asim Munir and Pakistan’s powerful military establishment. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif insists the appointment process is on track and dismisses social media chatter as irresponsible noise.

Behind the headlines lies a deeper struggle over who controls Pakistan’s digital space. Recent amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act broaden penalties for “fake news” that causes panic, with fines and prison terms of up to three years. Press freedom groups warn these tools are already turning into a censorship machine in a country ranked 158th of 180 on the 2025 Press Freedom Index and facing a sharp rise in attacks on journalists.

Digital rights advocates quoted by Mehmood fear vague definitions and sweeping powers could silence dissent, not just disinformation. They call for clear standards, independent oversight, and genuine transparency. For a closer look at how Pakistan’s fight over truth is reshaping its politics and media landscape, readers should turn to Mehmood’s full report.