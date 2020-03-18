Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, on the West Bank, March 14. (Luay Sababa/Xinhua via Getty)
Mideast Daily News
Palestinian Authority
coronavirus
COVID-19
Bethelehem
Beit Sahour
Mahmoud Abbas
State of Emergency
West Bank
Israel
Mohammad Shtayyeh

Palestinian Authority Imposes Partial Lockdown amid Health Crisis

Charles Bybelezer
03/18/2020

The Palestinian Authority has ordered a limited lockdown on the West Bank town of Beit Sahour after three residents tested positive for coronavirus. A PA spokesman said the three had been in home quarantine, although one violated regulations by leaving. Beit Sahour is located near Bethlehem, the epicenter of the outbreak in the Palestinian territories. As of Tuesday night, the West Bank had 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with over 90% of them concentrated in the Bethlehem area. On Tuesday, PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced that all movement between the West Bank and Israel would be cut off by the end of the business week. This came after Israeli authorities severely curtailed the ability of an estimated 60,000-plus Palestinian workers to enter the country. Only those employed in “essential sectors” such as healthcare, agriculture and construction will be allowed in – and they will be required to remain within Israel’s borders for a period of one to two months. In early March, PA President Mahmoud Abbas declared a 30-day state of emergency in the West Bank and has since imposed regulations that shuttered most public spaces – including schools and holy sites – restricted travel and banned large public gatherings. At 85 years old and with a history of health problems, Abbas is currently not accepting visitors and has limited his entourage to a small group of close confidants.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.