Palestinian Authority Unveils Restored Mosaic Floor at Historic Jericho Fortress
The Palestinian Authority’s Tourism and Antiquities Ministry this week unveiled one of the largest mosaics in the world after it underwent a $12 million restoration, in the West Bank city of Jericho. The mosaic is located at Hisham’s Palace, an Umayyad-era fortress built in the first half of the eighth century CE. It comprises 38 carpet-like panels covering an area of 827 square meters (8,900 square feet, about a fifth of an acre). Elevated viewing platforms were built as part of the restoration to ensure that the site can accommodate many visitors without endangering the mosaic floors.