Palestinian Elections Get New Dates After Years of Delay

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Monday that parliamentary elections are planned for November, with a presidential vote to follow in 2027, as the Palestinian Authority faces renewed pressure to show it can reform, renew its leadership, and claim a role in postwar Palestinian politics.

The announcement, reported by the Palestinian official news agency WAFA, came during a phone call between Abbas and Prabowo on developments in the Palestinian territories. WAFA said Abbas reaffirmed his commitment to a broad reform program and to strengthening the democratic process.

The calendar is politically loaded. Abbas, now 90, was elected president of the Palestinian Authority in 2005 for what was supposed to be a four-year term. No presidential election has been held since. The last Palestinian Legislative Council election took place in 2006, when Hamas defeated Abbas’ Fatah movement, setting the stage for a violent split the following year between Hamas-run Gaza and the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.

Since then, Palestinian politics has been frozen in place, with Abbas governing by decree and critics accusing the Palestinian Authority of corruption, stagnation, and democratic decay. A planned national vote in 2021 was postponed after Abbas said Israel had not guaranteed voting in east Jerusalem, a decision opponents saw as a way to avoid a likely political defeat.

The new timetable also lands as questions swirl over who will govern Gaza after the war and whether the Palestinian Authority can regain relevance among Palestinians and foreign governments. Local elections held earlier this year offered Abbas’ camp a limited boost, but turnout was uneven and Hamas did not formally participate.

For now, the dates are only promises on paper. If they hold, Palestinians could be heading toward their first national vote in two decades. If they slip again, the announcement may become another entry in a long file of elections pledged, postponed, and politically buried.