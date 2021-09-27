Israel Releases Palestinian Lawmaker Who Missed Daughter’s Funeral While in Prison

Palestinian legislator Khalida Jarrar, a senior member of the terrorist organization the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, was released from an Israeli prison where she spent the last two years. Her first stop after being released near the West Bank city of Jenin was to her daughter’s grave at the Ramallah cemetery. Jarrar, well-known for campaigning for the rights of Palestinian prisoners, had been denied permission for a furlough in order to attend the funeral of her daughter Suha, 31, who died of a heart attack in July and she watched the funeral on television. An Israeli military court in March sentenced Jarrar to two years in prison including time served for inciting violence and belonging to a banned organization. She has spent large stretches of time in Israeli prisons in recent years, including time in administrative detention, which allows a prisoner to be held without charge.