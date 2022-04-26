Palestinian Man, 20, Killed in Clashes With Israeli Troops During Arrest Raid Near Jericho

A Palestinian man, 20, was killed during clashes early Tuesday morning with Israeli troops in a refugee camp near Jericho in the West Bank. Ahmed Ibrahim Owaidat was hit in the head with live fire and died several hours later in a hospital in Ramallah, according to the ministry, Israeli media reported. During an arrest operation in the Jabr refugee camp, located southwest of Jericho, local Palestinians threw rocks and firebombs at troops, and set fire to tires, the Times of Israel reported, citing the Israel Defense Forces. The IDF said in a statement that it raided a number of Palestinian villages throughout the West Bank to arrest suspects involved in terrorist activities. During the operation, 11 suspects were arrested and transferred for further investigation by the security forces. There were no Israeli casualties. Owaidat’s death comes days after the death of an 18-year-old Palestinian man who was hit by IDF fire near Jenin during an arrest raid.