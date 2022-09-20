Donate
Palestinian Man Killed During Clashes Between PA Forces and Hamas Supporters
Palestinian protesters clash with Palestinian security forces in Nablus in the West Bank on September 20, 2022, following the arrest of two members of the Islamist group Hamas. (Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
09/20/2022

Violence broke out in the West Bank city of Nablus between Palestinian Authority security forces and protesters from Hamas and other armed Palestinian factions. Tuesday’s clashes started on Monday night when security forces entered Nablus to arrest Hamas operative Musab Shtayyeh but were met with resistance from hundreds of Hamas supporters. During the initial riots, a 53-year-old bystander, Firas Yaish, was shot and killed by PA officers. Shtayyeh, believed to have been involved in recent attacks on Jewish pilgrims to Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus, is wanted by Israel. In a statement offering condolences to Yaish’s family, Hamas said: We hold the Authority and its security services fully responsible for the martyrdom of the citizen, the attack on the blood of our people, and the cooperation with the criminal policies of the occupation against our resistance and the heroes of our people.” The armed factions in Nablus have threatened to prevent PA security forces from entering until Shtayyeh is released.

