Palestinian Security Forces Foil Attack on Israelis

Palestinian security forces reportedly foiled a terrorist plot against Israeli troops in the West Bank despite PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s recent declaration annulling all agreements and coordination with Jerusalem. The Palestinian forces conducted a raid in the city of Jenin that uncovered dozens of pipe bombs and a shotgun. After the first search, they found an additional 10 pipe bombs and a rifle buried in agricultural fields. Palestinian officials would not confirm whether the intelligence was conveyed to the Israeli military. If so, this would lend credence to rumors that under-the-radar security cooperation continues. The coordination has long been considered mutually beneficial, helping Israel thwart potential attacks and allowing the PA to minimize Hamas activities that might otherwise jeopardize Abbas’s government. The Palestinian leader declared an end to all deals with Israel after Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu vowed to press ahead in July with annexing areas in the West Bank.