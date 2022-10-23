Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

Palestinian Teen in Stolen Car Crashes Through Israeli Airport Security Barrier
Ben Gurion International Airport (Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Palestinian teen
Car-ramming
Ben Gurion Airport

Palestinian Teen in Stolen Car Crashes Through Israeli Airport Security Barrier

The Media Line Staff
10/23/2022

A Palestinian teen from Ramallah in the West Bank who was in Israel illegally crashed a stolen car through a security barrier at the entrance of Ben-Gurion International Airport, raising the alarm. Guards at the airport opened fire on the car in response. The driver, 17, was arrested and taken in for questioning. He is alleged to have stolen the car in the central Israeli city of Holon. According to protocol, the airport was put on lockdown during the incident. “This is another serious incident of a thwarted attempt to harm the security forces by a resident of the West Bank, who entered Israel in violation of the law through the breached fence, that poses a real risk to the property and safety of the public,” police said in a statement. It is the second such incident in recent weeks. On September 22, another Palestinian driver crashed through a security barrier at the airport. There were no injuries in either incident. All cars arriving at Ben-Gurion Airport must go through a security barrier at the airport, located more than a kilometer from the airport terminals.

