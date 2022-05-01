The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Palestinian Terrorists Kill Israeli Security Guard in Ariel as He Shields His Fiancée With His Body
Vyacheslav Golev (R) and his fiancée, Victoria Fligelman. (Screenshot: Facebook)
Mideast Daily News
terror attack
Ariel

Palestinian Terrorists Kill Israeli Security Guard in Ariel as He Shields His Fiancée With His Body

Steven Ganot
05/01/2022

Israeli troops on Sunday mapped for demolition the homes of the two Palestinian terrorists who killed a security guard in an attack in the West Bank city of Ariel. Vyacheslav Golev and his fiancée, Victoria Fligelman, were on guard duty on Friday night at the entrance to the city. Golev, 23, from Beit Shemesh, Israel, shielded Fligelman with his body, saving her, when the two terrorists opened fire with Carlo submachine guns on the post. One of the attackers also then stabbed Golev and the two attackers drove away. The car used in the attack was later found burnt out in the nearby Palestinian village of Salfit. The al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, an armed group affiliated with Fatah, the ruling party in the West Bank, claimed responsibility for the attack, describing it as “a response to Israeli aggression in Jerusalem.” The two terrorists were arrested on Saturday evening in the West Bank village of Qarawat Bani Hassan, located around 7 kilometers northwest of Ariel and 11 kilometers east of the Green Line that separates Israel from the West Bank. The troops overnight Sunday detained another man suspected of aiding the two terrorists, as well as a dozen other Palestinians suspected of being involved in terror activity.

