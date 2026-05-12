Palestinians in Syria Face Renewed Suspicion in Post-Assad Era

Waseem Abu Mahadi reports on a raw and increasingly visible fault line in post-Assad Syria: the status of Palestinians who have lived for generations inside the country but now fear they are being recast as outsiders, security risks, or political liabilities.

The story begins with Palestinian-Syrian journalist Qusai Amameh, whose reporting on the planned redevelopment of Damascus’ Mount Qasioun should have sparked debate over corruption, reconstruction, and public land. Instead, a platform critics link to Syria’s Ministry of Information attacked him through a video titled “The Palestinian Filter,” turning his Palestinian identity into the issue. The video was later removed after public backlash, but for many Palestinians in Syria, the message landed hard: belonging is no longer assumed.

The anxiety deepened after Syrian security forces detained Palestinians across Damascus and its countryside following protests against an Israeli law imposing the death penalty for certain Palestinians convicted of deadly terrorism offenses. At least 30 Palestinians were taken from Khan al-Shih camp alone, with others arrested in Jaramana, al-Huseiniyeh, Rukneddine, and al-Hamah. Some were later released; others remain detained.

Through interviews with Fayez Abu Eid of the Action Group for Palestinians of Syria and Syrian journalist Ryan Maarouf, the article traces how Palestinians are being pulled into Syria’s wider post-Assad politics of suspicion. Alawites are seen through the legacy of the old regime, Druze are accused of separatism, Kurds face ethnic pressure, and Palestinians are increasingly discussed as a community whose loyalty must be tested.

The story also gives crucial historical depth. Palestinians in Syria long held a distinct legal status under Law 260 of 1956, with access to work, education, public services, and residence while retaining Palestinian nationality. But recent reported changes from “Syrian Palestinian” to “Palestinian resident,” and even classifications as “foreigners,” have raised fears of a slide toward Lebanon-style marginalization.

Read the full article for Abu Mahadi’s careful reporting on how one media attack opened a larger question about identity, rights, and survival for Palestinians in a country still deciding what kind of state it will become.