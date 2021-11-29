This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Palestinians, Left-Wing Groups Protest Israeli President Herzog’s Hanukkah Visit to Hebron
Israeli President Isaac Herzog lights candles for the first night of Hanukkah at the Cave of the Patriarchs in the West Bank city of Hebron, Nov. 28, 2021. (Koby Gideon/GPO)
Mideast Daily News
Hebron
Hanukkah
Isaac Herzog

Palestinians, Left-Wing Groups Protest Israeli President Herzog’s Hanukkah Visit to Hebron

Marcy Oster
11/29/2021

Palestinians and Israeli soldiers clashed in areas throughout Hebron and left-wing Israeli organizations protested at the entrance to the West Bank city as Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited the flashpoint Cave of the Patriarchs and lit Hanukkah candles there on Sunday night, the first night of the holiday. Hamas had called for Palestinian violence ahead of the visit to the site that is holy to both Jews and Muslims, and which is home to both a mosque and Jewish prayer areas. Herzog highlighted the Jewish connection to the site and the city. “The historic connection of Jews to Hebron, to the tomb of the patriarch, to the heritage of the patriarchs and matriarchs is unquestionable. Recognition of this connection must be beyond all controversy,” he said. “We must remember that we are not the only ones whose roots branch out from this tomb. Today, of all days; here, of all places, in this site sacred to all Children of Abraham—we must continue to dream about peace between all religions and faiths in his land, and to denounce all forms of hatred and violence,” he also said. Demonstrators were prohibited by Israeli troops from entering the city itself. Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh in an official statement accused Herzog of “an attempt to distort the truth about the Arab and Islamic city, to Judaize it and control it while subjecting its original inhabitants to racist rule.” The southern West Bank city of Hebron has a population of over 200,000 Palestinians, alongside which live some 1,000 Jewish settlers. The Cave of the Patriarchs is said to have been purchased by Abraham as a family burial plot.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.