Palestinians Propose Broad Int’l Consensus for Peace Talks With Israel
Steven Ganot
07/26/2023

Palestinians are gearing toward resuming peace negotiations with Israel through a robust international consensus, according to Majdi Al-Khaldi, a diplomatic adviser to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. This comes after direct peace talks hit a stalemate in 2014 due to profound disagreements on security, West Bank settlements, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. Al-Khaldi said in an interview with the Voice of Palestine radio station that Palestinians are now seeking a united international front coordinated by the United Nations to compel Israel to end its military occupation of the West Bank. The talks, Al-Khaldi said, should focus on the execution of international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The initiative, endorsed by the Arab League in 2002 at the Beirut Summit and re-endorsed at the 2007 and 2017 Arab League summits, proposes normalizing relations with Israel by the Arab world, contingent on Israel’s full withdrawal from occupied territories (including the West Bank, Gaza Strip, East Jerusalem, Golan Heights, and disputed land along the Israel-Lebanon border), a “just” resolution of the Palestinian refugee issue based on UN Resolution 194, and the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Abbas is currently visiting Turkey and plans to visit Egypt later this month to “strengthen the Arab position,” added Al-Khaldi.

