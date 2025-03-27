Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Palestinians Protest Hamas Rule as War Drags On
Palestinians chant slogans during an anti-Hamas protest, calling for an end to the war with Israel, in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on March 26, 2025. (YOUSSEF ALZANOUN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Palestinians Protest Hamas Rule as War Drags On

Steven Ganot
03/27/2025

Yesterday, we brought you a rare story of public defiance in Gaza. Today, our reporter in Gaza, Ahmed Abd al-Salam, brings exclusive footage from the ground, capturing powerful scenes of Palestinian protesters confronting Hamas and demanding an end to the war with Israel.

In cities like Beit Lahiya and the Jabalia refugee camp, and now in Gaza City’s Sujaya neighborhood, hundreds of demonstrators blocked roads, burned tires, and chanted against both the war and Hamas’s rule. Protesters accused the group of prolonging the conflict and sacrificing civilians for political survival. Videos show residents confronting Hamas authorities, a dangerous act in a territory where dissent is often met with force.

Voices in the video, including those of journalists, intellectuals, and ordinary residents, send a direct message to Hamas: relinquish control, and let Gaza find peace. “Enough is enough,” said one protester. Others called Hamas an invader and demanded the group’s withdrawal, asserting that the war would end if Hamas stepped down. Several speakers addressed the international community, saying they want justice, freedom, and peace—not endless war.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called on Gaza’s residents to rise up, saying expelling Hamas was the only path to peace. While the scale of the protests remains limited, they are among the clearest signs in years of internal opposition to Hamas’s rule in Gaza.

Ahmed Abd al-Salam’s reporting captures the urgency and raw emotion behind this growing discontent. Watch the video to hear directly from the people risking their lives to speak out.

Mideast Daily News
Ahmed Abd al-Salam
Gaza protests
Hamas
Israel/Gaza War
Palestinian dissent
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods