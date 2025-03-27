Palestinians Protest Hamas Rule as War Drags On

Yesterday, we brought you a rare story of public defiance in Gaza. Today, our reporter in Gaza, Ahmed Abd al-Salam, brings exclusive footage from the ground, capturing powerful scenes of Palestinian protesters confronting Hamas and demanding an end to the war with Israel.

In cities like Beit Lahiya and the Jabalia refugee camp, and now in Gaza City’s Sujaya neighborhood, hundreds of demonstrators blocked roads, burned tires, and chanted against both the war and Hamas’s rule. Protesters accused the group of prolonging the conflict and sacrificing civilians for political survival. Videos show residents confronting Hamas authorities, a dangerous act in a territory where dissent is often met with force.

Voices in the video, including those of journalists, intellectuals, and ordinary residents, send a direct message to Hamas: relinquish control, and let Gaza find peace. “Enough is enough,” said one protester. Others called Hamas an invader and demanded the group’s withdrawal, asserting that the war would end if Hamas stepped down. Several speakers addressed the international community, saying they want justice, freedom, and peace—not endless war.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called on Gaza’s residents to rise up, saying expelling Hamas was the only path to peace. While the scale of the protests remains limited, they are among the clearest signs in years of internal opposition to Hamas’s rule in Gaza.

Ahmed Abd al-Salam’s reporting captures the urgency and raw emotion behind this growing discontent. Watch the video to hear directly from the people risking their lives to speak out.