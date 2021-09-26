Palestinians Raise Nazi Flag With Swastika Near Hebron, Soldiers Shoot It Down

If there were any questions about the feelings of the Palestinian street toward Israel, they were answered over the weekend when a group of Palestinian protesters hung a Nazi flag complete with a swastika in the center from electric power lines in the West Bank village of Beit Ummar near Hebron. There also is an Israel Defense Forces post located in the area, and Israeli soldiers can be seen on a video circulating on social media shooting down the flag. The flying of the Nazi flag comes weeks after Palestinians placed and set fire to a wooden Star of David with a swastika inside it near the evacuated West Bank outpost of Evyatar.