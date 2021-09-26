Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Palestinians Raise Nazi Flag With Swastika Near Hebron, Soldiers Shoot It Down
Nazi flag hands from electric power lines in the West Bank village of Beit Ummar near Hebron in the West Bank. (Amichai Stein/Twitter)
Mideast Daily News
Swastika
Nazi flag
West Bank

Palestinians Raise Nazi Flag With Swastika Near Hebron, Soldiers Shoot It Down

Marcy Oster
09/26/2021

If there were any questions about the feelings of the Palestinian street toward Israel, they were answered over the weekend when a group of Palestinian protesters hung a Nazi flag complete with a swastika in the center from electric power lines in the West Bank village of Beit Ummar near Hebron. There also is an Israel Defense Forces post located in the area, and Israeli soldiers can be seen on a video circulating on social media shooting down the flag. The flying of the Nazi flag comes weeks after Palestinians placed and set fire to a wooden Star of David with a swastika inside it near the evacuated West Bank outpost of Evyatar.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.