Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Palestinians Turn ‘Fresh Page’ With New President
Mideast Daily News
Palestinian Authority
Joe Biden
Riad Malki
Antony Blinken
King Abdullah II

Palestinians Turn ‘Fresh Page’ With New President

Uri Cohen
11/24/2020

After four years of turmoil and frustration, Palestinian officials are not biding their time waiting for Jan. 20, 2021, to begin their efforts in influencing the incoming White House administration. Mahmoud Aloul, vice chairman of Fatah – the party in control of the Palestinian Authority – revealed Monday that leaders in the West Bank have already reached out to President-elect Joe Biden’s people and have “reached a series of understandings regarding a number of the outgoing president’s decisions.” According to a report in the daily Haaretz, while officials in Ramallah expressed satisfaction with Biden’s nominee as secretary of state, Antony Blinken, the PA is still concerned with any last-gasp maneuvers President Donald Trump could make, referring to him as a “wounded animal.” PA Foreign Minister Riad Malki called Biden’s election a “window of opportunity” for a fresh start with the United States. On Monday, President-elect Biden spoke on the phone with Jordanian King Abdullah, his first conversation with an Arab leader since being elected. The two reportedly spoke, among other things, about the importance of the two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.