Palestinians Vandalize Joseph’s Tomb for 2nd Day After 2 Jews Are Shot Trying To Reach Shrine
A general view of Joseph's Tomb on the outskirts of Nablus in the West Bank. (Nasser Ishtayeh/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Palestinians Vandalize Joseph’s Tomb for 2nd Day After 2 Jews Are Shot Trying To Reach Shrine

Steven Ganot
04/11/2022

For the second day in a row, Palestinians on Monday vandalized Joseph’s Tomb, a shrine in the village of Balata on the outskirts of the northern West Bank city of Nablus that has long been venerated by the Samaritans and that has come to be identified by many Christians, Jews, and Muslims as the burial site of the biblical Joseph. The second round of destruction at the building, a small room with a cenotaph that was erected on the site in 1868, came just hours after two Hassidic Jews, from the Breslov community, made their way to an army checkpoint after being shot by unknown assailants while trying to reach the tomb in a visit that was uncoordinated with the Israeli military or Palestinian  Authority. The Israeli military escorts Jewish worshippers to the site several times a year, in coordination with Palestinian security forces and in accordance with agreements worked out between the two sides. On Sunday, about 100 Palestinians broke into the site, smashed the cenotaph and other objects inside, and set the building ablaze before being dispersed by Palestinian security forces.

