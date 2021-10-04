Pandora Papers Reveal Treasure Trove of World Leaders’ Hidden Wealth

There are plenty of familiar names of world leaders, including from the Middle East, identified as having hidden secret sources of wealth, that appear in the Pandora Papers – millions of documents from offshore financial firms on a 2.94 terabyte database. In fact, some 330 politicians from over 90 countries appear in the documents. The Pandora Papers investigation is the world’s largest-ever journalistic collaboration, with over 600 journalists from 117 countries led by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). The financial documents show, for example, that King Abdullah II of Jordan owns 14 luxury homes in the United States and the United Kingdom worth more than $106 million, and at least 36 front companies in offshore tax havens. Former Jerusalem mayor and current lawmaker from the Likud Party, Nir Barkat, also appears on the list, for holding at least $700 million in shares in a large company that is registered in an offshore tax haven managed by his brother. Other world leaders on the list include Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bun Hamad Al Thani, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Morocco’s Princess Lalla Hasnaa and former Prime Minister of Bahrain Sheik Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa. Offshore accounts and corporations are not in and of themselves illegal, though holding them may be illegal in some countries.