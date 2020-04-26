Donate
Binyamin Netanyahu (left) and Benny Gantz. (US State Department; Reuven Kapochinsky/Israel Resilience Party)
Mideast Daily News
Benny Gantz
Binyamin Netanyahu
Knesset
National Unity Government

Parliament Moves Toward Approving Bill to Protect Netanyahu-Gantz Power Share

Michael Friedson
04/26/2020

The Israeli parliament is prepared to pass legislation that will protect Binyamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz from premature removal from their respective 18-month power shares when the unity government is finally approved. Left-wing newspaper Haaretz has run a story about a tactical error committed by the bill’s drafter, which would actually protect Netanyahu from losing his ruling position. The legislation forbids removal of the prime minister during his 18-month turn to hold power regardless of who the PM is. If it passes, those dreaming of beginning the term with a vote to dethrone Netanyahu will be bitterly disappointed.

