Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Parole Recommended for Jordanian Assassin Who Killed Robert Kennedy
Sirhan Sirhan in a 1969 mugshot. (California Department of Corrections)
Mideast Daily News
Sirhan Sirhan
Robert Kennedy
Assassination
parole
California

Parole Recommended for Jordanian Assassin Who Killed Robert Kennedy

Steven Ganot
08/29/2021

California’s parole board voted Friday to recommend parole for Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian Jordanian who shot and killed Senator Robert Kennedy in a hotel kitchen in Los Angeles in 1968. Kennedy was the leading contender for the Democratic nomination for president at the time. An assassin’s bullets felled Kennedy’s brother, President John F. Kennedy, less than five years earlier. In 1989, the Jerusalem-born Sirhan told interviewer David Frost that his motivation for killing Kennedy was the senator’s pro-Israel views. “My only connection with Robert Kennedy was his sole support of Israel and his deliberate attempt to send those 50 [fighter jet] bombers to Israel to obviously do harm to the Palestinians,” Sirhan said. Six surviving children of Sen. Kennedy expressed their opposition to releasing Sirhan: “It is a recommendation we intend to challenge every step of the way,” they said. Two Kennedy children – Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Douglas Kennedy – support parole for their father’s killer. The California Board of Parole Hearings will review the decision in 90 days, after which Gov. Gavin Newsom will have the final say.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.