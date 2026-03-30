Passover Grounded as War Upends Travel to and From Israel

Felice Friedson captures the war’s travel fallout through the kind of detail that sticks: a student threading her way out through Egypt and Greece, a woman in New York unable to get home to Jerusalem for Passover, and a California family forced to move a long-planned bat mitzvah from the Western Wall to a backyard in the Bay Area.

At the center of Friedson’s piece is a simple reality with painful consequences: when war narrows Israel’s air traffic to a trickle, holidays, milestones, and family reunions start falling apart. Lily Feinstein, a 20-year-old student at Reichman University, made it out only after canceled El Al flights pushed her into a grueling route through Cairo. Tziril Yurman, who had planned to spend Passover with her elderly parents in Jerusalem, saw her March 25 flight canceled and now expects to spend the holiday in Cancun instead. Melissa Cohen, who spent more than a year planning her daughter’s bat mitzvah trip to Israel, had to scrap the celebration entirely and recreate it at home.

The story also shows how quickly wartime improvisation turns expensive. Mark Feldman, CEO of Ziontours Jerusalem, says the tourism sector has ground to a halt, with tens of thousands of Israelis stuck overseas and group travel collapsing. Escape routes through Jordan, Cyprus, and Egypt have become lifelines, but not easy ones. Friedson reports that costs at the Taba crossing into Egypt have jumped sharply, with travelers now told to carry well over $100 in cash just to continue onward toward airports in Sinai.

Yet the article is about more than broken itineraries. It is also about how American Jews and Israelis abroad are processing a war that keeps interrupting ordinary life. Feinstein says many Americans still see Israel only as missiles and danger, missing the everyday life between sirens. Yurman speaks of feeling stranded from home in a way she never had before, even after COVID and October 7. Cohen worries not only about canceled plans but also about rising antisemitism and how hard it has become to know what is true.

Near the end, Friedson makes clear that this is not just a travel story. It is a portrait of dislocation, improvisation, and stubborn attachment to Israel at a moment when getting there—or getting back—has become a test of money, luck, and nerve. Read the full article; the human detail gives the disruption its real weight.