Passover, Power, and the Long Jewish Argument With Empire

Rabbi David Gedzelman’s essay is not a standard Passover reflection about matzah, memory, and polite table wisdom. It is a muscular argument that the Seder is also about power, exile, empire, and the long Jewish refusal to let Egypt become just a chapter in ancient history. Early in the piece, Gedzelman zeroes in on two adjacent passages in the Haggadah that seem to belong together but, he argues, actually come from different textual settings and carry different meanings.

One passage tells of the sages in Bnei Brak speaking of the Exodus all night on Passover. The next, featuring Rabbi Elazar ben Azariah and Ben Zoma, is not really about Seder night alone at all, but about why Jews mention the Exodus every night of the year in the Shema. From there, Gedzelman traces the argument into the Mishnah and Babylonian Talmud, where the debate grows larger: Is the Exodus the defining model of redemption, or will some future liberation replace it?

His answer is clear. Egypt never stopped being the master metaphor. The Exodus remained the Jewish language for confronting Assyria, Babylonia, Persia, Greece, and Rome. In Gedzelman’s reading, that continuity may also situate the Haggadah’s Bnei Brak scene against the backdrop of Jewish political resistance to Roman rule, including the era of the Bar Kokhba revolt.

The essay then widens into something bigger and more contemporary. Gedzelman argues that Passover, Purim, Hanukkah, and Tisha B’Av all form part of a calendar shaped by the struggle with empire. The Jewish calling, he writes, is not to become another Egypt but to resist tyranny while building a sovereign society bounded by justice and memory.

That brings him to the present. Gedzelman draws a line from ancient Egypt to the Islamic Republic of Iran and warns that even necessary alliances with great powers carry danger. The United States, he writes, is both friend and imperial risk. That old Jewish bargain with Rome, he reminds readers, came with a bill that arrived later.

It is a bracing, learned, and unapologetically political essay. Rabbi Gedzelman asks readers to see Passover not as nostalgia but as a living framework for Jewish peoplehood, moral responsibility, and survival. Read the full piece; there is a lot more meat on this bone than in the average holiday essay.