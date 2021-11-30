This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Pentagon Orders Probe of 2019 Airstrikes in Syria That Killed Dozens, Including Women and Children
Gen. Michael Garrett, commander of Army Forces Command, was the guest speaker at the US Military Academy Class of 2022’s Yearling Winter Weekend in January 2020 at the Cadet Mess Hall. (Defense Visual Information Distribution Service)
Mideast Daily News
Pentagon
investigation
Syria
Airstrikes

Pentagon Orders Probe of 2019 Airstrikes in Syria That Killed Dozens, Including Women and Children

Marcy Oster
11/30/2021

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered an investigation into the US military airstrike in eastern Syria that killed dozens of civilians, including women and children, and fighters for the Islamic State, or ISIS. Gen. Michael Garrett, the commander of US Army Forces Command at Fort Bragg, N.C., will head the probe, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby announced on Monday. Garrett will determine whether the strike was legal, whether proper procedures were followed before and after the airstrike, and whether the first reviews of the incident were conducted properly. Austin will expect a report within 90 days. A New York Times investigation published earlier this month, citing anonymous sources and classified documents, reported that the US military covered up the airstrikes, that had been ordered by a classified special forces task force that was conducting ground operations in the area. The report noted that the attack could amount to a possible war crime. The military tried to conceal the strikes by Task Force 9, downplayed the death toll and “delayed, sanitized and classified” reports about the airstrikes, according to the Times. The US Central Command in response to the report said that the airstrikes were “legitimate self-defense,” proportional, and that “appropriate steps were taken to rule out the presence of civilians.”

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.