People Pleased, Plot Post-Pandemic Passover Plans at Packed Passage

Thousands of Israelis flocked to the Egyptian border crossing on Tuesday, hoping to be one of the lucky few allowed to enter the Sinai Desert after nearly a year of closure. According to the Israeli government’s decision, 300 visitors will be allowed to leave the country each day and go vacationing in the beloved desert oases of Sinai, a favorite holiday destination for Israelis. Hundreds of would-be travelers have protested in recent weeks after Israel’s international airport and border crossings with neighboring Jordan were opened, while the Egyptian crossing remained shuttered. Last week, Jerusalem’s government finally announced the gates would be open in time for Passover, the Jewish holiday which ironically commemorates the Israelites escape from Egypt over 3,000 years ago.