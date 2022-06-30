The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Awarded Genesis Prize
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla speaks after a visit to oversee the production of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the factory of the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, in Puurs, Belgium on April 23, 2021. (John Thys/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Awarded Genesis Prize

The Media Line Staff
06/30/2022

Albert Bourla, the CEO and chairman of Pfizer, was awarded the Genesis Prize at a ceremony in Jerusalem Wednesday evening.

The Genesis Prize, created in 2014, is given to “extraordinary individuals for their outstanding professional achievement, contribution to humanity, and commitment to Jewish values.” Sometimes referred to as the “Jewish Nobel Prize,” it comes with a purse of $1 million, which Bourla has said he would donate toward a planned Holocaust museum in Thessaloniki, Greece, where he was born.

Bourla led his company to develop the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 in just nine months, successfully holding back the pandemic.

At the ceremony, he thanked Israel for its early adoption of the vaccine, which provided Pfizer with data that was vital for further development and the ramping up of production on a global scale. He also spoke about his parents, who were among the 2,000 Jews from Thessaloniki who survived the Holocaust; the city’s prewar Jewish population was around 50,000. He credited his mother, who was saved from a firing squad by a bribe just moments before she was to be shot, for instilling in him the belief that nothing is impossible.

The Genesis Prize was co-founded by three Ukrainian-born and Russian-born oligarchs, who have stepped down from the Genesis board after being hit with sanctions due to their links to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Nevertheless, the award ceremony was met with protests by demonstrators who oppose the use of the oligarch’s money, as well as anti-vaxxers upset that Bourla was awarded the prize.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.