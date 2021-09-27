Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

Palestinian Media Leaks Photo, Address of Israel’s New Security Chief
Mideast Daily News
Shin Bet security service
Palestinian
Israeli Security Agency
leak

Palestinian Media Leaks Photo, Address of Israel’s New Security Chief

Marcy Oster
09/27/2021

The name, address and photo of the new head of Israel’s Shin Bet security service were leaked on Sunday in the Palestinian media. The published photo of the new security official, who has been identified so far only as R., was stamped with a “Wanted” sign. R., who was appointed earlier this month, reportedly is well-known in security circles in Israel, but for security reasons, his identity cannot legally be made public until after he takes up his position.  The photo used by the so-called “Palestinian resistance” was taken at a public event and is not a cause for concern, an unnamed security official told Israel’s Kan public broadcaster. The information was published in the Palestinian media on the heels of an operation throughout the West Bank to arrest members of a Hamas terror cell planning an imminent attack on Israelis. The Shin Bet, responsible for overseeing intelligence in the West Bank, participated in the operation, which left five Palestinians dead.

