Pink Plight: Lebanon Seeks To Ban ‘Barbie’ Over Alleged LGBTQ+ Themes

Lebanon’s Culture Minister Mohammad Mortada has sought to ban the globally popular film Barbie from local cinemas, condemning its perceived promotion of homosexuality and its alleged contradiction to religious values. The move, supported by Hizbullah and its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, challenges the approach of more liberal Lebanese citizens toward LGBTQ+ issues. The country famously hosted a gay pride week in 2017. Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi has now tasked the General Security’s censorship committee to evaluate the film. Following Lebanon, Kuwait also prohibited the screening of Barbie, citing the protection of “public ethics and social traditions.” Reuters quoted Ayman Mhanna, director of the Samir Kassir Foundation, as saying that the ban was part of a “wave of bigotry” and that “this is part of a broader campaign that is bringing together Hizbullah, the Christian far right, and other top religious leaders in a focused campaign against LGBT people.” The film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has earned over $1 billion at the box office globally since its release last month.