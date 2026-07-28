Plants Grow by Alternating Between ‘Brakes’ and ‘Accelerator,’ Study Finds

Plants appear to know exactly when to hold back and when to grow, thanks to a carefully timed exchange between two hormones that allows new leaves to form before triggering rapid expansion, according to an Israeli-led study that could help scientists develop more productive and resilient crops.

Researchers led by Dr. Alon Israeli and Prof. Naomi Ori of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem found that the process depends on a changing relationship between the hormones auxin and gibberellin. Their findings, published in the journal Development, explain how plants use the same hormone to carry out two very different stages of development.

Using tomato plants as a model, the team discovered that auxin first reduces the activity of gibberellin, creating the conditions needed for new leaves and other plant structures to emerge in the correct locations. Once those structures have formed, auxin reverses course, activating gibberellin and driving the rapid growth of the developing tissue.

Researchers tested the process through genetic engineering, hormone treatments and analyses of gene activity. Plants in which gibberellin remained active produced fewer leaflets, suggesting new structures could not develop normally. When gibberellin levels were lowered in specific areas, extra leaflets appeared in places where they would not usually grow.

The later growth stage depended on the opposite effect. Plants that could not respond properly to gibberellin failed to produce the normal expansion of leaf tissue, showing that the hormone becomes essential once development shifts from creating new structures to enlarging them.

These findings suggest plants do not rely on separate signals to control these two stages. Instead, auxin changes its effect over time, first slowing gibberellin and later switching it back on to support growth.

The researchers said the same timing mechanism may also govern the formation of flowers, roots and other plant organs. If so, adjusting the interaction between the two hormones could provide a new way to shape crop growth, potentially leading to higher yields, stronger plants and greater resilience.