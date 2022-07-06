The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Police Arrest 36, Disperse Pride Parade in Ankara, Turkey
A gay pride march participant faces riot policemen wearing a rainbow flag, in Istanbul, Turkey on June 26, 2022. (Kemal Aslan/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
pride parade
LGBTQ+
Ankara
Turkey

Police Arrest 36, Disperse Pride Parade in Ankara, Turkey

Steven Ganot
07/06/2022

Turkish police used teargas and pepper spray to halt an LGBT pride march in the capital Ankara on Tuesday after authorities banned gay pride marches across the country, ostensibly for security reasons. Police pepper-sprayed activists and dragged them on the ground before handcuffing them and putting them on buses. The Ankara-based LGBT rights group UniKuir said at least 36 people were detained. More than 300 people were detained last week when police dispersed a larger pride march in Istanbul. The annual pride parade in Istanbul’s main Istiklal Avenue once attracted thousands of attendees, but in recent years the government of President Tayyip Erdogan and his Islamist-based AK Party has toughened its stance on gay rights. Homosexuality is not a crime in Turkey but hostility to it is widespread and police crackdowns on pride parades have been increasingly more brutal.

