The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Police Ban Attempted Prayer at Temple Mount Day After Court Rules Not Illegal
A group Israeli tourists begin their visit to Al-Aqsa/Temple Mount on October 31, 2021; the iconic Dome of the Rock shrine is seen ahead. (Maya Margit/The Media Line)
Mideast Daily News
prayer
Temple Mount

Police Ban Attempted Prayer at Temple Mount Day After Court Rules Not Illegal

The Media Line Staff
05/23/2022

Israel Police officers detained a Jewish man who attempted to enter the Temple Mount site on Monday with religious items and bowed down in what appeared to be prayer. Jewish prayer and other religious practices are banned on the site, which is the holiest in the world to Jews and the third holiest for Muslims, and is known in the Muslim world as Haram al-Sharif, home to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound. The detention, and subsequent temporary closure of the site to the Jewish visitors comes a day after the Jerusalem Magistrates Court ruled that Jewish prayer at the site in violation of what is commonly called the Status Quo is not a violation of any law.  The court was ruling on the case of three Jewish teens who were challenging an order to stay away from the site for two weeks after bowing and reciting the Shema prayer. The state prosecution said it would appeal the ruling, and the police said it would continue to enforce no prayer except that of Muslims at the site, Ynet reported. The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that: “There is no change, nor is any change planned, to the status quo of the Temple Mount.” Jordan called the decision by the court, “a gross violation of international decisions relating to Jerusalem, including resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council, which all clarify that the status quo must be maintained in the holy city.”

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.