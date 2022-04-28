Police in Morocco Seize Over 31 Tons of Cannabis

Police in Morocco seized 31.197 tons (68,777 pounds) of cannabis at a port in Tangier, in what is reported to be a record-making drug bust. The drugs, discovered on Wednesday, were hidden inside plastic fruit and vegetables; it is believed that they were to be hidden among actual agricultural products being prepared for export. A truck containing dozens of bags of hashish also was discovered and seized in a warehouse at the port. The drug haul is believed to be part of the operation of an international drug trafficking network. Morocco is one of the world’s major hashish producers. The drug bust is part of Morocco’s efforts to crack down on drug smuggling and other criminal activity.