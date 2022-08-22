The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Police in Pakistan File Terrorism Charges Against Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan
Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister and leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party Imran Khan, wave flags during an anti-government protest rally in Islamabad on August 20, 2022. (Farooq Naeem/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Imran Khan
terrorism
Pakistan

Police in Pakistan File Terrorism Charges Against Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan

The Media Line Staff
08/22/2022

Police in Pakistan have filed terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, leading hundreds of his supporters to gather outside of his mansion in Islamabad to prevent him from being arrested. Pakistani police on Monday declined to confirm that the police had issued orders for Khan’s arrest. The police charges were filed after a speech Khan gave Saturday in Islamabad in which he said he would sue police officers and a female judge over the arrest of his close aide on charges of treason, and alleged that the aide had been tortured after his arrest earlier this month. “The purpose of the speech was to spread terror amongst the police and the judiciary and prevent them from doing their duty,” police said in the report, accusing Khan of threatening police officers and the judge, which it said is illegal under the country’s sedition act. Khan could face several years in prison if convicted. Anti-terrorism laws have frequently been used to build cases against Pakistan’s political opponents, including in the past by Khan’s government. Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf opposition party has warned that it will hold nationwide rallies if Khan is arrested. Khan was ousted as prime minister in April in a no-confidence vote in Parliament.  Khan has alleged that the Pakistani military took part in a US plot to oust him; he has not provided any evidence to support this allegation.

