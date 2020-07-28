Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Anti-government protesters take to the streets of Baghdad on May 10 after a lull attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Protests
Baghdad
Iraq
Mustafa al-Kadhimi
Adil Abdul-Mahdi

Police Kill Protesters in Baghdad

Uri Cohen
07/28/2020

A protester was killed in Baghdad on Tuesday and two were killed on Monday during violent confrontations with police at a mass demonstration held in the Iraqi capital. Thousands of Iraqi men, fed up with repeated power cuts during an unbearable heat wave, confronted armed security forces, pelting them with stones and garbage, according to the police. Protesters claimed that police fired live rounds at demonstrators in addition to using tear gas. Two men were killed and about 30 were injured according to officials. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi reacted swiftly to the news, stressing on Monday evening that demonstrations are “a legitimate right” and that security forces have no permission to fire “even one bullet” at protesters. He added that an investigation had been opened, the results of which would be submitted to him within 72 hours. Al-Kadhimi ascended to the position of prime minister following mass protests last October that saw nearly 500 civilians killed by police and forced former Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to resign.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.