Police Kill Protesters in Baghdad

A protester was killed in Baghdad on Tuesday and two were killed on Monday during violent confrontations with police at a mass demonstration held in the Iraqi capital. Thousands of Iraqi men, fed up with repeated power cuts during an unbearable heat wave, confronted armed security forces, pelting them with stones and garbage, according to the police. Protesters claimed that police fired live rounds at demonstrators in addition to using tear gas. Two men were killed and about 30 were injured according to officials. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi reacted swiftly to the news, stressing on Monday evening that demonstrations are “a legitimate right” and that security forces have no permission to fire “even one bullet” at protesters. He added that an investigation had been opened, the results of which would be submitted to him within 72 hours. Al-Kadhimi ascended to the position of prime minister following mass protests last October that saw nearly 500 civilians killed by police and forced former Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi to resign.