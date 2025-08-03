Poll: Majority of Israelis Expect Gaza Victory, but Many Question if War’s Goals Are Being Achieved

The July “Swords of Iron” survey from Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) paints a complex portrait of public sentiment as the Gaza war enters another month.

Most Israelis — 62% — believe the IDF will ultimately win the war in Gaza. Although a majority, the number is low given that many Israelis view Hamas as an existential threat that must be eliminated. Adding to this picture, 40% say the IDF’s current course is not advancing either of its main goals: defeating Hamas and bringing the hostages home. The survey isn’t broken down into reasons for dissatisfaction.

On the humanitarian situation in Gaza, 74% of the Jewish sector says they are not distressed by the plight of Gaza.n civilians. This number may reflect a prioritization of Israeli security or the belief that Hamas plays a significant role in the humanitarian problem.

Only 30% of the overall public supports the government’s plan for a humanitarian city in Gaza, suggesting limited enthusiasm for large-scale aid initiatives without stronger assurances that they will not benefit Hamas.

Looking to the future, half favor a technocratic, internationally supervised administration for Gaza after the war, while 27% support continued Israeli military control.

The poll, conducted among 1,200 respondents, carries a ±3.5% margin of error. It captures a public committed to Israel’s security goals, yet wrestling with confidence in how — and how quickly — they will be achieved.