Poll: Majority of Israelis Expect Gaza Victory, but Many Question if War’s Goals Are Being Achieved
Israeli soldiers in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood, Gaza City. (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The Media Line Staff
08/03/2025

The July “Swords of Iron” survey from Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) paints a complex portrait of public sentiment as the Gaza war enters another month.

Most Israelis — 62% — believe the IDF will ultimately win the war in Gaza. Although a majority, the number is low given that many Israelis view Hamas as an existential threat that must be eliminated. Adding to this picture, 40% say the IDF’s current course is not advancing either of its main goals: defeating Hamas and bringing the hostages home. The survey isn’t broken down into reasons for dissatisfaction.

On the humanitarian situation in Gaza, 74% of the Jewish sector says they are not distressed by the plight of Gaza.n civilians. This number may reflect a prioritization of Israeli security or the belief that Hamas plays a significant role in the humanitarian problem.

Only 30% of the overall public supports the government’s plan for a humanitarian city in Gaza, suggesting limited enthusiasm for large-scale aid initiatives without stronger assurances that they will not benefit Hamas.

Looking to the future, half favor a technocratic, internationally supervised administration for Gaza after the war, while 27% support continued Israeli military control.

The poll, conducted among 1,200 respondents, carries a ±3.5% margin of error. It captures a public committed to Israel’s security goals, yet wrestling with confidence in how — and how quickly — they will be achieved.

