Pollard: Peacekeeping Parties Possibly in Peril as Payment Problems Persist

The United Nations’ head of management strategy, policy and compliance, Catherine Pollard, on Monday warned that the body’s peacekeeping missions could be forced to completely shut down as soon as this Thursday if the UN General Assembly fails to pass a new $6 billion annual budget. The prolonged negotiations between member states have led diplomats and officials to order the 12 global missions currently operating around the globe to start putting together contingency plans and prepare for immediate closure. “At the same time, we remain hopeful and confident that member states will conclude their negotiations,” Pollard told reporters on Monday. She added that if the June 30 deadline passes with no budgetary resolution, UN Secretary-General António Guterres will be authorized to merely protect the organization’s assets and staff, while the tasks of protecting civilians, aiding in pandemic-related efforts and supporting political mediation will be forsaken. The United States is currently the largest contributor to the peacekeeping budget, paying about 28% of the total bill. China is second with 15.2% and Japan third with 8.5%.