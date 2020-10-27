Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Polled Public Perplexed, Perceives Politicians as Panicking over Pandemic
Uri Cohen
10/27/2020

As Israel tentatively winds down its second national lockdown, a survey conducted by the military’s Home Front Command reveals record disapproval for the government’s actions. A dismal 24% of Israeli citizens said they had confidence in the authorities’ ability to handle the pandemic, down from 60% from early June. Perhaps even more worrisome, only 21% of those asked replied that they understood the government’s instructions regarding social distancing, sanitation and school and workplace protocols, compared to 70% who answered similarly last time. On Tuesday, the Israeli Health Ministry delivered some much-needed good news, reporting that test positivity rates had fallen to their lowest level in nearly four months – 2.1%. There are currently fewer than 500 coronavirus patients in serious condition in Israel, though some health officials have urged holding off on celebrations, pointing to a recent reduction in testing in ultra-Orthodox communities as a cause for what they claim are skewed figures.

