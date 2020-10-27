Polled Public Perplexed, Perceives Politicians as Panicking over Pandemic

As Israel tentatively winds down its second national lockdown, a survey conducted by the military’s Home Front Command reveals record disapproval for the government’s actions. A dismal 24% of Israeli citizens said they had confidence in the authorities’ ability to handle the pandemic, down from 60% from early June. Perhaps even more worrisome, only 21% of those asked replied that they understood the government’s instructions regarding social distancing, sanitation and school and workplace protocols, compared to 70% who answered similarly last time. On Tuesday, the Israeli Health Ministry delivered some much-needed good news, reporting that test positivity rates had fallen to their lowest level in nearly four months – 2.1%. There are currently fewer than 500 coronavirus patients in serious condition in Israel, though some health officials have urged holding off on celebrations, pointing to a recent reduction in testing in ultra-Orthodox communities as a cause for what they claim are skewed figures.