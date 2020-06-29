Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz (l) and Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid (r). (MathKnight/Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Israel
Politics
Benny Gantz
Blue and White
Binyamin Netanyahu
Yair Lapid
Likud

Polls: Gantz Sinks to New Low, Former Blue and White Partners Surge

Uri Cohen
06/29/2020

Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party continued its decline in public opinion polls on Sunday, dipping into the single-digits zone. According to the Channel 13 poll, the party, which at one point just a few months ago managed to best the Likud in an actual election, would receive just 9 parliamentary seats if elections were held today. Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud would net 38 seats, while Gantz’s former partner and current head of the opposition Yair Lapid would receive 16 seats. The numbers continue to raise doubts as to whether or not Netanyahu would willingly resign and hand over the reins of the government to Gantz in just over a year, as the coalition agreement mandates, or rather find an excuse to break the pact and seek re-election. Earlier this week, reports surfaced claiming high ranking Likud members were interested in striking a deal by which Gantz would be appointed Reuven Rivlin’s successor as president of Israel, clearing the way for Netanyahu’s sixth term. The reports were emphatically denied by Blue and White.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.