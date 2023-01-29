Polls Open in Tunisia for Runoff Parliamentary Election

Polls have opened in Tunisia for a runoff round of parliamentary elections. A low voter turnout is expected in the Sunday poll, coming after last month’s initial elections, which saw 11% of eligible voters casting ballots as it was boycotted by all opposition parties. Election results are not expected for several days, although the turnout rate will be announced on Sunday night. The turnout rate often is used as an indicator of whether an election is legitimate or not. The election is expected to fill 131 seats in the 161-seat parliament, from among some 262 candidates. Twenty-three seats were filled in the first election and seven districts do not have any candidates. Days before the election, over 40 Tunisian opposition parties and organizations signed a declaration calling to reverse several degrees issued by President Kais Saied, and endorsing an initiative for national dialogue proposed by the Tunisian General Labor Union.

In July 2021, Saied declared a state of emergency, dismissed the government, suspended parliament, and ruled by decree until a new constitution was approved half a year ago, that concentrated power in the hands of the president, meaning that the parliament will have far fewer powers than in the past. Tunisia transformed into a country with democratic rule as a result of the 2011 Arab Spring, until Saied launched what is considered a “coup” by his opponents.