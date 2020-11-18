Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Pompeo Charts Controversial Itinerary for Israel Visit
Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu (right) is shown in September 2019 hosting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at his official residence in Jerusalem. (Jim Young/AFP/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
West Bank
Golan Heights
Mike Pompeo
Binyamin Netanyahu
Benny Gantz
Gabi Ashkenazi
farewell tour
Middle East

Pompeo Charts Controversial Itinerary for Israel Visit

Uri Cohen
11/18/2020

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Israel on Wednesday as part of a three-day farewell tour of the region. While in Israel, he will meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and attend a special summit with Netanyahu and Bahrain’s foreign minister, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. The Bahraini envoy, leading the first-ever official delegation from Manama, touched down at Ben-Gurion Airport several hours before Pompeo arrived and was welcomed by Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. During his stay in Israel, Pompeo will conduct two highly controversial and unprecedented tours for an American diplomat. He will visit a winery in a settlement in the West Bank, and go sightseeing in the Golan Heights, both territories that were conquered by Israel during the 1967 war and have since remained in dispute according to international resolutions.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.