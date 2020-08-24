Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a joint statement to the press with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu after meeting in Jerusalem, on August 24, 2020. (Debbie Hill/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Mike Pompeo
Jerusalem
Israel
Binyamin Netanyahu
Benny Gantz
Gabi Ashkenazi
Republican National Convention

Pompeo Kicks Off Mideast Trip With Stop in Jerusalem

Uri Cohen
08/24/2020

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Israel on Monday to kick off his week-long tour of the Middle East. While in Jerusalem, Pompeo is set to meet with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, while also filming a short message set to be aired at the Republican National Convention, with the backdrop of the Old City walls. Pompeo is expected to discuss with his Israeli counterparts the country’s recent agreement to normalize relations with the United Arab Emirates, while also touching on other pressing issues such as Iranian sanctions and China’s aggression and involvement in Israeli infrastructure projects. Following his time in Israel, Pompeo will fly to the UAE, Sudan and Bahrain, part of a joint Israeli-American effort to advance similar accords between Israel and other Sunni Arab states in the region. On Monday, Moroccan Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani quelled rumors his country was on the verge of striking a deal with Israel, saying Morocco would not normalize relations with the Jewish state as long as it was “violating the rights of the Palestinian people.”

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.