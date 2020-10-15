Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Pompeo Praises Prince, Pushes Peace Plan
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walk toward the Treaty Room at the State Department, October 14, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Abraham Accords
Mike Pompeo
Faisal bin Farhan
United States
Saudi Arabia
Israel

Pompeo Praises Prince, Pushes Peace Plan

Uri Cohen
10/15/2020

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday hosted Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Washington, urging the prince to consider following his Gulf neighbors’ footsteps in normalizing relations with Israel. Pompeo stressed that the agreements signed between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain “reflect a changing dynamic” in the Middle East and will “generate prosperity,” and thanked Riyadh “for the assistance” it’s given so far to aid the success of the accords. Last month, at a historic White House ceremony, the three countries signed the Abraham Accords, agreeing to establish full diplomatic and economic relations. Both Israeli and American diplomats and other officials, including Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump, have since hinted at a number of Arab Gulf nations that were next in line and would shortly join the peace train, with President Trump saying he expected Saudi Arabia – the most powerful and influential of the group – to come around “at the right time.”

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.