Pompeo to Accuse Iran of Hidden al-Qaida Ties
Uri Cohen
01/12/2021

Just over a week before he leaves office, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected Tuesday to reveal newly declassified intelligence material that further links Iran to al-Qaida, as the White House pursues its efforts to box in the incoming administration and thwart any attempt to re-engage the Islamic Republic. At a National Press Club speech in Washington, Pompeo will reportedly offer details regarding the cooperation between Tehran and the deadly Sunni terror organization, and assert that Iran afforded shelter and assistance to the group’s leaders. In November, Israeli special agents reportedly gunned down a top al-Qaida commander in Tehran. Washington has in recent weeks ramped up its blacklisting efforts against Iran, leveling sanctions against a slew of individuals, firms and entities in the Iranian oil, infrastructure and banking sectors as part of the Trump Administration’s “maximum pressure” policy. President-elect Joe Biden has said he would look to renegotiate and eventually re-enter the 2015 nuclear deal reached with Iran, from which the current administration withdrew in 2018.

