Pop Star Justin Bieber World Tour to Make Only Mideast Stop in Israel
Detail from poster for Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour. (Twitter)
Mideast Daily News
Justin Bieber
Concert
Tel Aviv

Pop Star Justin Bieber World Tour to Make Only Mideast Stop in Israel

Marcy Oster
11/16/2021

Heart-throb pop star Justin Bieber announced that his upcoming world tour will include a stop in Israel. The Justice World Tour, which starts in the United States in February, will come to Tel Aviv’s Park Hayarkon on October 13, 2022, the tour’s production company announced on Monday. It is the only Middle East stop on Bieber’s itinerary. It will be Bieber’s third appearance in Israel, where he also performed in 2011 and 2017. Tickets range from about $100 for lawn seating and about $325 for the VIP section.  The Justice World Tour, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is named for the singer’s latest album, “Justice,” released in April 2021; the album has garnered nearly 9 billion streams worldwide.

