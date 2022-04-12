The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Pope, Russian Orthodox Patriarch, Split on Russo-Ukrainian War, Mull Jerusalem Meeting
Pope Francis (L) reaches to embrace the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill during a historic meeting in Havana on Feb. 12, 2016. (Gregorio Borgia/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Pope Francis
Patriarch Kirill
Jerusalem
Russo-Ukrainian War

Pope, Russian Orthodox Patriarch, Split on Russo-Ukrainian War, Mull Jerusalem Meeting

Steven Ganot
04/12/2022

Pope Francis is considering a visit to Jerusalem after his trip to Lebanon in June so he can meet with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, Reuters reported on Monday. It would be their second encounter. Francis and Kirill signed a joint declaration in Havana, Cuba in 2016 calling for an end to wars and the persecution of Christians in the Middle East. That was the first meeting between a pope and a Russian Orthodox Church leader since the Great Schism that split Christianity into Eastern and Western branches in 1054. Kirill has split the Orthodox Church worldwide and unleashed an internal rebellion that theologians and academics say is unprecedented by expressing his full support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He reportedly views the war as a necessary defense against what he views as the “decadence” of liberal Western culture. Francis, meanwhile, has made clear his opposition to Russia’s actions, seeing them not as defensive but as an aggressive invasion that has included atrocities. On Sunday, the pope called for an Easter truce in the war, and asked rhetorically what value there is in planting a victory flag “on a heap of rubble.” Sources speaking on condition of anonymity told Reuters that the pope, who is scheduled to visit Lebanon on June 12-13, planned to fly from there to Amman, Jordan on the morning of June 14 and then board a helicopter to Jerusalem. After meeting with Kirill he would return to Rome. Last week, Francis said he hoped to meet Kirill somewhere in the Middle East this year but did not say where.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.